Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Shinichi Atobe, a Japanese electronic producer. (We’re off tomorrow on holiday, so it’s a more upbeat Thursday recommendation.) Atobe’s three albums since 2014 consist of muted, heartfelt house tracks that make you nod your head and reflect on your life. First we’re playing 2018’s Heat, which loops contemplative synths over four-on-the-floor drums. 2017’s From the Heart… is more experimental in sound and structure. His 2014 debut LP, Butterfly Effect, features lofi house (before that was a thing), and its title track is one of our favorites.

Heat by Shinichi Atobe (60m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

From the Heart, It’s a Start, A Work of Art by Shinichi Atobe (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Butterfly Effect by Shinichi Atobe (60m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a good Thursday. See you on Monday.

👋 👋 👋