It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Shinichi Atobe, a Japanese electronic musician from Saitama. We’ve recommended his music three times before. Born in 1971, he started making house and techno music in his late 20s, and has generally been beasting in the underground since the turn of the millenium. He released a new LP in December, Discipline, which asserts his signature combo of propellent percussion and beguiling synths. We’re also replaying his standout 2018 record, Heat, which Boomkat described as the latest set of “highly enigmatic, acclaimed and completely unparalleled productions that follow their own timeless logic.”

Discipline - Shinichi Atobe (47m, vocal sample on track 2)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Heat - Shinichi Atobe (59m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.