Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Raum, an ambient/electronic duo of Liz Harris and Jefre Cantu-Ledesma. We recently featured Harris’s solo work as Grouper. Raum combines Harris’s reverbed acoustic guitars and vocal tones with Cantu-Ledesma’s more distorted, Bloody Valentine-like guitar drones. Their new LP from February, Daughter, was recorded back in 2016 in the Texas desert. Dedicated to a friend and collaborator who passed in 2018, Daughter strikes an elegiac tone, incorporating the whirr of a film projector. We’re first playing their debut record from 2013, Event of Your Leaving, which interprets the work of artist Vija Celmins (example below).

Event of Your Leaving - Raum (40m, vocals embedded in the ambient sound)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Daughter - Raum (60m, vocals embedded in the ambient sound)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good Wednesday.