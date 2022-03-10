Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Grouper, the solo project from American musician Liz Harris. She grew up in the Bay Area in a commune, whose younger members called each other “groupers.” Since 2005 Harris has released 11 LPs as Grouper. She uses the trappings of grunge/folk/indie rock and the sound design of ambient music. The product sounds like a distant shoegaze broadcast picked up faintly on a radio. We’re playing her 2011 two-part album, A I A, whose parts are called Dream Loss and Alien Observer. We generally try to avoid vocals, but Grouper's are so subtle that we find they don't disrupt focus.

A I A: Dream Loss - Grouper (40m, muted vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

A I A: Alien Observer - Grouper (40m, muted vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.