Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Pharoah Sanders, an American saxophonist from Arkansas. We first recommended Sanders two years ago. Sanders moved to New York in 1961 at age 20. He found work as a chef on MacDougal Street and played sax in Washington Square Park in his downtime. As Sanders developed his free jazz style, he pioneered spiritual jazz alongside John Coltrane and Albert Ayler. We’re playing Sanders’ first and last LPs. His 1965 debut, Pharoah’s First, consists of two 25-minute recordings of virtuosic improvisation. His 2021 LP, Promises, is an ethereal collaboration with producer Floating Points and the London Symphony Orchestra. Sanders passed away on Saturday at 81.

Pharoah’s First - Pharoah Sanders (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Promises - Pharoah Sanders, Floating Points, and the London Symphony Orchestra (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.