Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Pharoah Sanders, an American saxophonist from Arkansas. Sanders played sax in John Coltrane’s band in the ‘60s, and thereafter launched a solo career inspired in part by John and Alice Coltrane’s spiritualism and free jazz. We’re first playing his 1975 Live in Paris album, reissued this year. Aside from showcasing Sanders and his band’s beautiful mood-setting, it has classic performances of “Love is Everywhere” and “I Want To Talk About You.” We’re also playing 1973’s Elevation, which is another great mostly-instrumental record that showcases the more free jazz side of Sanders, containing the beautiful tracks “Greeting to Saud” and “Spiritual Blessing.”

Live in Paris - 1975 by Pharoah Sanders (40m, great vocals on “Love is Everywhere”)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Elevation by Pharoah Sanders (50m, vocals on “Ore-Se-Rere”)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a good Thursday.