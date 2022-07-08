Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Paul Johnson, an American DJ and producer from Chicago. We first featured him in June 2020. In August 2021 he passed away at 50 from covid compilations. We’re re-upping our original recommendation of the pioneering house music producer, who Daft Punk said was “one of the reasons they started to make house.” First up is 1996’s Feel the Music, which has the classic house track “Hear the Music.” Next is 1995’s Bump Talkin’, which plays the nostalgic deep house style of his fellow Chicagoan Larry Heard. We love the track “4 the World.”

Feel the Music by Paul Johnson (40m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Bump Talkin’ by Paul Johnson (50m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Friday and weekend.