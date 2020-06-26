Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing albums from Paul Johnson, an American DJ and producer from Chicago. His releases throughout the ‘90s helped create the genre of house music, which laid the foundation for 2000s EDM and contemporary pop music. First is 1996’s Feel the Music, which has one of our favorite classic house tracks, “Hear the Music.” Next is 1995’s Bump Talkin’, which approaches the nostalgic deep house of his fellow Chicagoan Larry Heard. We love the track “4 the World.”

Feel the Music by Paul Johnson (40m, some vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Bump Talkin’ by Paul Johnson (50m, some vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Have a good Friday and weekend.