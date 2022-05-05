Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Oscar Peterson, a Canadian jazz pianist. Born in Montreal in 1925, Peterson was trained by a student of a student of Franz Liszt. By age 9, Peterson’s technique was blowing the minds of career jazz pianists. He’d go on to play 60 years of jazz piano and become known as one of the most virtuosic pianists ever. We’re playing a couple of his earlier albums. Pastel Moods from 1956 is a collection of languid performances of cool standards. An Evening with Oscar Peterson, his debut LP from 1952, is a bit livelier and has Peterson playing at a full clip.

Pastel Moods - Oscar Peterson (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

An Evening with Oscar Peterson - Oscar Peterson (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.