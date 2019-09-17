Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Franz Liszt, Hungarian pianist and composer active in the 19th century. We’ve been fans of his wild “Hungarian Rhapsodies” for some time, but this past weekend we discovered his “Années de Pèlerinage” on recommendation from our friend Mike. In 1842, as Liszt’s fame crested, the term “Lisztomania” emerged as the name for the hysterical state that some of his fans entered upon encountering Liszt or his thunderous playing. His compositions are all over the keyboard and all over the emotional landscape. Let us know what you think by replying to this email.

Hungarian Rhapsodies by Franz Liszt, performed by Roberto Szidon (160m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Années de Pèlerinage by Franz Liszt, performed by Lazar Berman (180m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a really good Tuesday.

🇭🇺 🇭🇺 🇭🇺