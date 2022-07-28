Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Melissa Aldana, a Chilean jazz saxophonist and band leader. Born in Santiago, Aldana originally took up alto sax at age six but switched to tenor upon hearing Sonny Rollins. She recently signed to Blue Note Records, on which she put out her first record, 12 Stars, back in March. But today we’re playing two other albums. Back Home from 2016 is a cool understated album, recorded with Pablo Menares on bass and Jochen Rueckert on drums, but is of limited availability. Visions, from 2019, earned a Grammy nomination and ventures out into more complex jazz harmonies and improvisation.

Back Home - Melissa Aldana (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Visions - Melissa Aldana (110m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.