Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Sonny Rollins, an American tenor saxophonist from New York City. Initially influenced by artists like Fats Waller, Rollins came out with a bang in the ‘50s, recording with Miles Davis and Charlie Parker. He released 21 LPs in the ‘50s then took a hiatus. From 1959 to 1961, while living on the Lower East Side, he walked every day to the Williamsburg Bridge to practice, so as not to disturb his pregnant neighbor. His 1962 record, The Bridge, was his return to the studio, and it alternates between wistful ballads and fast-paced bravado. We’re also playing his 1958 record, Freedom Suite, which opens with its iconic 19-minute titular track.

The Bridge - Sonny Rollins (40m, no vocals)

Freedom Suite - Sonny Rollins (50m, no vocals)

Have a really nice Thursday.