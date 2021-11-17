Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Mary Lattimore, an American harpist based in Los Angeles. This is our fourth time recommending her. Lattimore makes ambient / neo-classical music that stands alone in its own category. Her new album, Collected Pieces: 2015-2020, brings together beautiful soundscapes made up of her signature echoing harp and synths, strings, and guitars. We’re also including her 2017 collection, Collected Pieces. That first collection opens with “Wawa by the Ocean,” probably our favorite Lattimore track.

Collected Pieces: 2015-2020 - Mary Lattimore (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Collected Pieces - Mary Lattimore (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.