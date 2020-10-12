Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Mary Lattimore, an American harpist based in Los Angeles. We previously featured her work via a guest recommendation last November. On Friday she released a new record called Silver Ladders, on which she plays pensive harp melodies over synth and guitar ambiences. It creates what this newsletter is constantly in search for: an atmosphere of profundity. We’re also re-upping the album we recommended last year, New Rain Duets, which is a beautiful collaboration with electronic producer Mac McCaughan.

Silver Ladders by Mary Lattimore (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

New Rain Duets by Mac McCaughan and Mary Lattimore (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good start to your week.