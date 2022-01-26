Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Ludovico Einaudi, an Italian pianist and composer. This is our second time recommending Einaudi, whom Rachael originally brought to our attention. Ludovico’s technique is to compose gentle solo piano works that lend themselves well to films (he’s scored several). Last week he released Underwater, a fantastic LP of original pieces which he also recently performed on YouTube. We’re also re-upping his 2009 album, Nightbook, of the same style.

Underwater - Ludovico Einaudi (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Nightbook - Ludovico Einaudi (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.