Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Ludovico Einaudi, an Italian classical composer and pianist. Thanks to Rachael for the recommendation. Einaudi has scored several movies, including the great French film The Intouchables. He’s a classically trained composer, but some of his melodies and arpeggios sound like they could be in pop songs. We’re listening to two of his studio albums: Nightbook and I Giorni. Nightbook is a series of moving piano pieces that occasionally feature strings. I Giorni is solo piano and a bit gentler.

Nightbook by Ludovico Einaudi (70m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

I Giorni by Ludovico Einaudi (60m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Enjoy your Wednesday.