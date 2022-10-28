Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Kornél Kovács, a Swedish-Hungarian electronic music producer and DJ. We first recommended him three years ago. As a child, Kovács would explore dance CDs and magazines at the local library, gravitating toward British club music like jungle / DnB. He co-founded the record label Studio Barnhus, an eclectic Stockholm-based outfit on which he releases his own music. His debut LP, 2016’s The Bells, reflects deep club music expertise but shows restraint, making it in our opinion a good Flow State Friday record. We’re also playing his latest LP, Hotel Koko, just out last week, as well as a HÖR set from Wednesday.

The Bells - Kornél Kovács (50m, occasional vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Hotel Koko - Kornél Kovács (40m, couple tracks have vocals, esp. tracks 2, 6, and 8)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Kornél Kovács | HÖR - Oct 26 / 2022 (60m, some vocals)

YouTube

Have a really nice weekend.