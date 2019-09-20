Good morning.

It's Friday, so we're playing something more upbeat. We're listening to Kornél Kovács, a Hungarian DJ and producer born and raised in Sweden. Kovács began DJing jungle music in his early teens. In recent years his sets have favored sample-driven house and percussion-driven techno. The 2019 Mixmag set and 2017 Boiler Room set (a Flow State favorite) exemplify this style and show his playfulness. Kovács’ debut LP, 2016’s The Bells, lay tender chord progressions and nostalgic samples over driving dance beats. You might be reminded of Caribou or Jamie xx.

Kornél Kovács in The Lab LDN (60m, 🗣 some vocals) YouTube / Mixcloud

Kornél Kovács @ Boiler Room Sugar Mountain (60m, 🗣 some vocals) YouTube / SoundCloud

The Bells by Kornél Kovács (60m, 🗣 some vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a lovely Friday and great weekend.

💾 💾 💾