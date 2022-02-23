Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Julia Gjertsen, a pianist and composer based in Oslo. Thanks to Headphone Commute for the recommendation. Gjertsen has been playing piano since she was 7. Her records feature gentle piano – similar to recent Flow State recs Olivia Belli and Ludovico Einaudi – over which she applies a patina of synth. Gjertsen has released four LPs since 2019, and we’re starting with her most recent, Formations, which just came out a few weeks ago. We’re also playing her debut LP, Fragile, which uses more digital accompaniment. Both albums were released on the label Moderna Records.

Formations - Julia Gjertsen (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Fragile - Julia Gjertsen (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.