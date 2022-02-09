Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Olivia Belli, an Italian pianist and composer based in Marche. (Thanks Headphone Commute.) When Belli was one she received a toy piano. She studied classical performance and composition at conservatory, where Mozart, Bach, and Chopin became favorites. In 2018 Belli began putting out recordings of her own compositions. We’re playing Sol Novo, her 2021 LP of originals, as well as her 2017 collection of Philip Glass performances on solo piano. Her use of broken chords and delicate ostinato evokes her compatriot Ludovico Einaudi. “I always lose track of time while composing or playing and that's what I'm looking for,” she told 15 Questions. “I am transported to another dimension where time no longer matters, it is intense as if years had passed and very fast because it always ends too soon.”

Sol Novo - Olivia Belli (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Philip Glass: Piano Works - Olivia Belli (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.