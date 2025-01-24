It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to John Tejada, an Austrian-born American electronic musician. We first recommended his music back in 2022. Born in 1974, at age 8 he moved with his family to Los Angeles, and over the years there he got into playing the drums, then DJing, then samplers and synths. He started putting out his own music in the mid-90s and founded his own label, Palette, in 1996. We’re first playing his 2011 LP, Parabolas, a collection of twelve four-on-the-floor techno instrumentals which Tejada has said is the best place to start within his discography. We’re also playing Little Green Lights and Four Inch Faders, a lesser known LP from 1998 that takes cues from deep house and acid house.

Parabolas - John Tejada (60m, no vocals)

Little Green Lights and Four Inch Faders - John Tejada (66m, no vocals)

