Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to John Tejada, an Austrian-born electronic music composer based in Los Angeles. A synth enthusiast, his first LP Backstock from 2002 was an early example of the “mixed” album, where tracks flow seamlessly one into the other. Those tracks, mostly sample and synth loop-driven, sustain a propulsive energy for the hour plus duration of the record. We’re also playing Parabolas from 2011, which is more techno and dips into lower BPMs.

Backstock - John Tejada (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Parabolas - John Tejada (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.