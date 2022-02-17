Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jeff Parker, an American guitarist and composer based in Los Angeles. Parker grew up in Virginia and attended the Berklee College of Music. He played guitar in post-rock / jazz bands Isotope 27 and Chicago Underground Trio, but today we’re playing his solo albums. First up is Forfolks from 2021, a solo guitar record that layers loops of Parker noodling. If you’re interested in hearing a full band, we’re also playing The New Breed from 2016.

Forfolks - Jeff Parker (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The New Breed - Jeff Parker (40m, vocals on the last track)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.