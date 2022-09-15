Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Herbie Hancock, an American pianist and composer. It’s been a couple years since we last recommended him. Born and raised in Chicago, Hancock started his career playing with Donald Byrd and then the Miles Davis Quintet. Hancock reinvented jazz in the ‘60s and ‘70s with complex hits of his own like “Chameleon” and “Watermelon Man.” We’re playing Head Hunters from 1973 which contains both of those tracks. We’re also re-upping 1964’s Empyrean Islands which has another hit, “Cantaloupe Island.”

Head Hunters - Herbie Hancock (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Empyrean Islands - Herbie Hancock (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.