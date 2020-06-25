Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Herbie Hancock, an American pianist and composer. Hancock reinvented jazz music in the ‘60s and ‘70s with musically complex hits like “Chameleon” and “Watermelon Man.” The latter is a track we head-nod to as much as contemporary hip-hop. 1973’s Head Hunters contains both of these tracks, as well as two other amazing funk/soul-influenced ones. We’re also playing his awesome soundtrack to the movie Blow-Up from 1967, as well as 1964’s Empyrean Islands which has another of his hits, “Cantaloupe Island.”

Head Hunters by Herbie Hancock (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Blow-Up by Herbie Hancock (30m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Empyrean Islands by Herbie Hancock (50m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal