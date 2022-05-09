Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Hélène Vogelsinger, a French composer and sound designer. We first featured her in December 2020. Vogelsinger is a modular synth maestro. The entrancing arpeggios on her debut LP, Contemplation, made us instant fans. Her latest record, Reminiscence, does it one better, using choral vocals and pads to achieve something more spiritual. She uses these rich textures to construct a “personal soundwave,” as she puts it.

Reminiscence - Hélène Vogelsinger (50m, non-lyric vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Contemplation - Hélène Vogelsinger (40m, non-lyric vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really great start to your week.