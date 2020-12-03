Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Hélène Vogelsinger, a French composer and sound designer. Her solo LP, Contemplation, came out in June and is a brilliant performance of modular synthesizer. Each track plays a shimmering arpeggio over the ebb and flow of an atmospheric pad. It’s a beautiful album and we look forward to more releases from her. To fill out the two hours we’re pairing it with another one of our favorite synth arpeggio albums, Philip Glass’s soundtrack to Koyaanisqatsi.

Contemplation by Hélène Vogelsinger (40m, no lyrics)

Koyaanisqatsi OST by Philip Glass (120m, some choral vocals)

Have a really great Thursday.