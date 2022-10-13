Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Gábor Szabó, a Hungarian guitarist. We first recommended him in early 2020. Szabó fled Hungary after the 1956 revolution and landed in California. In his own jazz, he reflected the influences of 1960s rock/pop and traditional Hungarian music. We first came to appreciate Szabó for his album 1969 from the same year, which has instrumental covers of contemporary pop songs including several by the Beatles. But this past May, the Austrian label Ebalunga!!! found and published a deft, freewheeling 1976 performance of Szabó and his band in Cleveland, which includes a sprawling interpretation of “Autumn Leaves.” We’re playing that record first.

Live in Cleveland 1976 - Gábor Szabó (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

1969 by Gábor Szabó (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.