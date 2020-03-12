Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Gábor Szabó, a Hungarian guitarist most active in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Szabó fled Hungary after the 1956 Hungarian Revolution and landed in California. His music incorporates many genres, including jazz, pop, Hungarian folk. First we’re playing his album 1969, which consists of chill instrumental covers of ‘60s pop songs (several by the Beatles). Dreams demonstrates the Hungarian folk influence, while Gypsy ‘66, his debut LP, plays bossanova.

1969 by Gábor Szabó (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Dreams by Gábor Szabó (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Gypsy ‘66 by Gábor Szabó (30m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a lovely Thursday y’all.