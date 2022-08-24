Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Colleen, the solo project of French musician Cécile Schott. We first featured Colleen back in May 2019 via a guest recommendation. Over the past two decades Colleen has made left-field electronic tracks, using a revolving mixture of samples, acoustic instruments, synths, voice, and effects. We’re starting with Everyone Alive Wants Answers, her debut LP from 2003, whose tracks primarily feature widely sourced, synesthetic lofi samples. Second we’re playing Captain of None from 2015, made entirely from treble viola da gamba, voice, and percussion, with heavy assistance from various delay and reverb pedals.

Everyone Alive Wants Answers - Colleen (40m, baby on track 3)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Captain of None - Colleen (40m, vocals on most tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.