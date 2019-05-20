Today we have a guest host: Mike Godlewski, who runs Art of Listening. Based in San Francisco, he hosts “listenings” where people assemble to experience an album together, including context around the artist and the work’s creation.

Today we’re listening to Colleen, the solo project of French musician Cécile Schott. Schott first learned how to make music in 2001 after a friend gave her a disc with free music production software loaded on it. Since then she has created an eclectic body of work, incorporating her own found sounds as well as mallets, toy instruments, music boxes, the spinet, and the viola de gamba. The looping, ethereal quality of Colleen’s music sounds like it was lifted straight out of a dream.

Captain of None by Colleen (40m, 🗣 occasionally) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp

The Weighing of the Heart by Colleen (40m, 🗣 occasionally) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Colleen Et Les Boîtes À Musique by Colleen (40m, 🗣 occasionally) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp

