Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Chihei Hatakeyama, a Japanese ambient composer. We’ve featured Hatakeyama twice before, but thank you to Jay for pointing out his several new releases in 2020. We’re playing two of these LPs, on which Hatakeyama records slow-moving synth pads that create an atmosphere of profundity. First we’re playing Autumn Breeze, which came out around Thanksgiving. Second is Void XXI, the eleventh installment of his Void series, in which he occasionally layers melodic droplets over the pads.

Autumn Breeze - Chihei Hatakeyama (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Void XXI - Chihei Hatakeyama (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

We wish you a great start to your week.