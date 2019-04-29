Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Chihei Hatakeyama, a Japanese ambient producer based in Tokyo. Hatakeyama makes recordings of acoustic instruments like piano and guitar, and then heavily extends and processes them with software. This technique of extracting pure music from instruments produces the feeling that this newsletter is always searching for: an atmosphere of profundity. Here we recommend two recent installments in Hatakeyama’s “Void” series as well as his debut LP from 2006, Minima Moralia, which features acoustic instruments more recognizably. These albums are all vocal-free.

Void XVIII by Chihei Hatakeyama (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube / Bandcamp / Tidal

Void XVII by Chihei Hatakeyama (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / YouTube / Bandcamp / Tidal

Minima Moralia by Chihei Hatakeyama (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Hat-tip to Tyler for recommended Hatakeyama to us. Also we’ll now provide Tidal links when they’re available.

Have a really good start to your week today.

🐩 🐩 🐩