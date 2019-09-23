Good morning.

Today we're listening to Chihei Hatakeyama, a Japanese ambient composer based in Tokyo. This is our second time featuring the prolific Hatakeyama, who’s released several albums since we first featured him in April. His music sounds like it’s made from synths, but in fact much of it is heavily processed recordings of acoustic instruments. Today we’re playing this year’s Ghost Woods and Forgotten Hill, which came out on Friday.

Ghost Woods by Chihei Hatakeyama (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Forgotten Hill by Chihei Hatakeyama (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.

🌳 🌳 🌳