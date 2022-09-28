Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Anne Müller, a German cellist and composer from Berlin. She studied at Frankfurt University of Music and Performing Arts and then performed with Berlin symphonies before pivoting to smaller neoclassical vehicles. Her 2019 record, Heliopause, magnifies the strings, bows, and resin of orchestral performance. We’re also playing her 2011 collaboration with fellow Berliner Nils Frahm, 7Fingers, which includes some electronic elements.

Heliopause - Anne Müller (30m, basically no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

7Fingers - Anne Müller (50m, no vocals except track 9)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.