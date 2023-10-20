Flow State

Flow State

Flow State
Across the Horizon
Ambient Country Episode 23
0:00
-59:50

Ambient Country Episode 23

Oct 20, 2023

Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by his co-hosts Pat Irwin and Jonathan Gregg of SUSS, along with Andrew Tuttle to discuss their musical influences, particularly as they apply to their recent Longform Editions release of "Rising." They discuss the music of Aaron Copland, Oneohtrix Point Never, Ry Cooder, Matmos and many more.

