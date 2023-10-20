Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by his co-hosts Pat Irwin and Jonathan Gregg of SUSS, along with Andrew Tuttle to discuss their musical influences, particularly as they apply to their recent Longform Editions release of "Rising." They discuss the music of Aaron Copland, Oneohtrix Point Never, Ry Cooder, Matmos and many more.
Ambient Country Episode 23
Oct 20, 2023
Across the Horizon
Bob Holmes of SUSS hosts Across the Horizon (formerly Ambient Country). Each month he and a special monthly guest explore the wide open country of ambient and experimental instrumental music, featuring performances that evoke open skies, endless roads, and a sense of drifting between worlds, taking listeners across the horizon.Bob Holmes of SUSS hosts Across the Horizon (formerly Ambient Country). Each month he and a special monthly guest explore the wide open country of ambient and experimental instrumental music, featuring performances that evoke open skies, endless roads, and a sense of drifting between worlds, taking listeners across the horizon.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes