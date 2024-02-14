Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by Michael Muller and Rob Lowe of the Austin, Texas neoclassic ensemble Balmorhea to discuss influences and favorite new music, including Ennio Morricone, Bing & Ruth, ML Buch, Fridge, Berlioz and much more.
Ambient Country Episode 27: Balmorhea
www.flowstate.fm
Ambient Country
Ambient Country, hosted by Bob Holmes of SUSS, explores the wide range of instrumental music including new folk, ambient, electronic, soundscapes, Americana, jazz, and cosmic psychedelia. Each month, Bob has co-hosts who play music from their latest releases as well as share tracks that have influenced and moved them to make their music.
