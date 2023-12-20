Host Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by co-host Stephen Brower of Amazon Music and "Cosmic Strings" to play and talk about their favorite artists and music of 2023, including Bill Orcutt, Chuck Johnson, Mary Lattimore, Hayden Pedigo, and many more!
Ambient Country Episode 25 Best of 2023
Dec 20, 2023
Across the Horizon
Bob Holmes of SUSS hosts Across the Horizon (formerly Ambient Country). Each month he and a special monthly guest explore the wide open country of ambient and experimental instrumental music, featuring performances that evoke open skies, endless roads, and a sense of drifting between worlds, taking listeners across the horizon.
