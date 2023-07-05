In this second part of our two-part episode, Bob Holmes from SUSS discusses music and influences with Steve Gunn & David Moore. They also play tracks from their latest release as well as from Bing & Ruth, the Gunn Truscinski Nace Trio, Angelo Badalamenti, Smoke Dawson, SUSS and much more.
Ambient Country Episode 20
Jul 05, 2023
Across the Horizon
Bob Holmes of SUSS hosts Across the Horizon (formerly Ambient Country). Each month he and a special monthly guest explore the wide open country of ambient and experimental instrumental music, featuring performances that evoke open skies, endless roads, and a sense of drifting between worlds, taking listeners across the horizon.
