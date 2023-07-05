Flow State

Flow State

Flow State
Across the Horizon
Ambient Country Episode 20
0:00
-1:15:55

Ambient Country Episode 20

Jul 05, 2023

In this second part of our two-part episode, Bob Holmes from SUSS discusses music and influences with Steve Gunn & David Moore. They also play tracks from their latest release as well as from Bing & Ruth, the Gunn Truscinski Nace Trio, Angelo Badalamenti, Smoke Dawson, SUSS and much more.  

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marcuse LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture