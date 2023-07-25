Flow State

Flow State

Flow State
Across the Horizon
Ambient Country Episode 17
0:00
-1:00:15

Ambient Country Episode 17

Jul 25, 2023

In this episode, Bob Holmes from SUSS is joined by Mark Nelson, of Pan-American where they discuss artists as wide-ranging as Duke Ellington, David Lynch, Brother Oswald, Perila, Vinnie Bell & Rachika, as well as his own music. Part 1 of a two-part conversation. 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marcuse LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture