In this episode, Bob Holmes from SUSS is joined by Mark Nelson, of Pan-American where they discuss artists as wide-ranging as Duke Ellington, David Lynch, Brother Oswald, Perila, Vinnie Bell & Rachika, as well as his own music. Part 1 of a two-part conversation.
Ambient Country Episode 17
Jul 25, 2023
Across the Horizon
Bob Holmes of SUSS hosts Across the Horizon (formerly Ambient Country). Each month he and a special monthly guest explore the wide open country of ambient and experimental instrumental music, featuring performances that evoke open skies, endless roads, and a sense of drifting between worlds, taking listeners across the horizon.Bob Holmes of SUSS hosts Across the Horizon (formerly Ambient Country). Each month he and a special monthly guest explore the wide open country of ambient and experimental instrumental music, featuring performances that evoke open skies, endless roads, and a sense of drifting between worlds, taking listeners across the horizon.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes