In this episode, Bob Holmes from SUSS amd his special co-hosts Patrick McDermott and Barry Walker, Jr. go on a wild ride through ambient coiuntry as they play music from Steve Tibbets, yes/and, Papa M, Tony Rice, John Hartford, SUSS and tracks from their band North Americans.
Ambient Country Episode 15
Aug 15, 2023
Across the Horizon
Bob Holmes of SUSS hosts Across the Horizon (formerly Ambient Country). Each month he and a special monthly guest explore the wide open country of ambient and experimental instrumental music, featuring performances that evoke open skies, endless roads, and a sense of drifting between worlds, taking listeners across the horizon.
