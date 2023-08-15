Flow State

Flow State

Flow State
Across the Horizon
Ambient Country Episode 15
0:00
-1:19:22

Ambient Country Episode 15

Aug 15, 2023

In this episode, Bob Holmes from SUSS amd his special co-hosts Patrick McDermott and Barry Walker, Jr. go on a wild ride through ambient coiuntry as they play music from Steve Tibbets, yes/and, Papa M, Tony Rice, John Hartford, SUSS and tracks from their band North Americans. 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marcuse LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture