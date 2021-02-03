Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Zoë Keating, a Canadian-born cellist and composer based in Vermont. Like last week’s rec Grandbrothers, Keating uses one instrument to generate an entire orchestra’s-worth of sounds. 2010’s Into the Trees demonstrates the full range of the cello, achieving cinematic excitement on some tracks and nostalgic ambience on others. 2005’s One Cello x 16: Natoma does the same thing and leans more into harmonics.

Into the Trees - Zoë Keating (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

One Cello x 16: Natoma - Zoë Keating (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

