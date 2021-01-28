Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Grandbrothers, a Swiss-German duo formed in Düsseldorf. It’s a pianist and a percussionist whose music is all made from one instrument: the piano. Listen to All the Unknown from this year (reminder: that’s 2021) and be baffled by the sounds they create within this constraint. Unknown is a beautiful, dramatic record that seems to score an invisible movie. 2017’s Open is equally beautiful, with pensive Reznor/Ross-like phrases.

All the Unknown - Grandbrothers (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Open - Grandbrothers (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good Thursday.