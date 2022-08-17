Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Yumiko Morioka, a Japanese pianist and composer. Morioka studied piano at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music in the ‘70s, finding special inspiration from artists like Satie, Tchaikovsky, and Brian Eno. In 1987, she released an LP of meditative piano impromptus called Resonance in the style of kankyō ongaku, Japanese environmental music. Resonance was thankfully reissued in 2020 by Métron Records. Apparently she’s released other records in small batches (such as Phoenix) but they’re hard to track down.

Resonance - Yumiko Morioka (40m, no vocals)

