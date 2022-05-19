Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Xisco Rojo, a guitarist and composer based in Madrid. Rojo toured around the world with a wide range of bands and created this solo project in 2013. As he puts it, his original tracks have roots in “primitivism, chamber folk and psychedelia.” His 2021 record, Transfigurations, features a wide range of stringed instruments from Greek baglamas to mountain dulcimers. We’re also playing Ruina Montium, from 2015, which is a bunch of electric guitar impromptus, reminiscent of Bill Orcutt.

Transfigurations - Xisco Rojo (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Ruina Montium - Xisco Rojo (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.