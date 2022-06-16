Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Woo, a British experimental music duo consisting of brothers Mark and Clive Ives. Growing up in London in the ‘60s, the brothers were turned on to music watching The Beatles perform on TV. Mark picked up guitar, and Clive would accompany him with improvised instruments like kitchen utensils. That DIY spirit carried through to their studio albums. We’re first playing It’s Cosy Inside, a 1989 record full of mellow, psychedelic ditties made primarily with guitar, keyboard, and clarinet. Next we’re playing 1991’s A La Luna, an eclectic album of 26 tracks, most of which are 1-2 mins.

It’s Cosy Inside - Woo (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

A La Luna - Woo (60m, vocals on track 10)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.