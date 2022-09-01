Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Valentina Magaletti, an Italian percussionist and composer based in London. Magaletti has collaborated with scores of indie artists such as Nico Jaar, Irmin Schmidt of Can, and Deb Googe of My Bloody Valentine. In her solo work, she makes experimental instrumental music using the full range of a percussive repertoire. A Queer Anthology of Drums, released this past May, consists of homemade lofi recordings of free-form improvisations. We’re also playing 2020’s Due Matte, her collaboration with Marlene Ribeiro emerging from their residency at the Hysteria project at Portugal’s Sonoscopia, an album that’s self-described as “tropical concrete.”

A Queer Anthology of Drums - Valentina Magaletti (30m, faint vocals on track 6)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Due Matte - Valentina Magaletti & Marlene Ribeiro (40m, vocals on tracks 5, 7, 8, and 11)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.