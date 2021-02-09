Good morning. Free recommendation instead of our usual Tuesday subscriber mix today.

Today we’re listening to Ulla Straus, an electronic musician based in Philadelphia. Her music, which first recommended two Augusts ago, is categorized as ambient, but it’s more like sound art. We love her description of 2020’s Tumbling Towards a Wall: "a keening batch of dematerialised atmospheres and lilting rhythms bound to lull listeners into hypnagogic states with its anxiety-sink ambient spongiforms and diary-like and drift-away textures.” We’re also playing her 2019 debut LP, Big Room, which oscillates between the straightforwardly ambient and Strausian experiments.

Tumbling Towards a Wall - Ulla (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Big Room - Ulla Straus (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good Tuesday.