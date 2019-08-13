Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Ulla Straus, a Pennsylvania-based ambient composer. Big Room, released by the NYC label Quiet Time in April, is a cassette so stripped-down that it’s almost not music. But it’s a pleasure to hear. Even the tracks that sound like a lofi recording of an oscillating fan send the comfort of a major chord. We’ve also included two of Straus’s collaborations with Pontiac Streator, which are more experimental. We can’t beat Forced Exposure’s description of their 11 Items LP, which “reveals a greater variegation of their overgrown, verdant electronics and free rhythms in a gently perplexing style of ambient inception.” Enjoy.

Big Room by Ulla Straus (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal / SoundCloud

11 Items by Ulla Straus & Pontiac Streator (60m, 🗣 vocal samples on Items 5-9) Bandcamp

Chat by Ulla Straus & Pontiac Streator (30m, 🗣 vocal-ish samples on Chats 3-4) Bandcamp / YouTube

Happy Tuesday.

🏟️ 🏟️ 🏟️