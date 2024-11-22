It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Tim Reaper, an English electronic music producer and DJ from London. He discovered jungle and drum & bass music in high school when for a media studies homework assignment he bought a copy of Mixmag, in which he discovered an Andy C mix CD. In conversation with Shawn Reynaldo few months ago, Reaper says what hooked him was “the energy. I’d heard other intense sounds before, like metal and extreme electronic music, but they’d never resonated with me…. [Drum & bass] made me feel something that nothing in music had ever made me feel before. I still can’t really explain it.” In the rival of interest in jungle music over the past decade, he’s been a factor. We’re playing his LP from September, In Full Effect, which was made in collaboration with Kloke and released on Hyperdub. We’re also playing his EP from earlier this month, Raw Energy Movements, the inaugural release of new label Best Intentions. Reaper also has a monthly show on NTS, of which we’d single out this September’s episode.

In Full Effect - Tim Reaper & Kloke (46m, subtle vocal samples on tracks 3, 5, and 7)

Raw Energy Movements - Tim Reaper (23m, occasional vocal moments throughout)

Have a great weekend.